T-Mobile to introduce satellite data service in October, backed by Starlink

Following a successful beta stage at the end of 2024, during which over 1.8 million users, including many from rival carriers; registered T‑Satellite, T‑Mobile will begin offering SMS, MMS, picture messaging, and short audio clips from July 23.

The October launch will enable support for select third-party smartphone apps, offering rudimentary data capabilities even in traditionally unserved “dead zones”.

Powered by more than 657 Starlink satellites, the service uses SpaceX’s direct‑to‑cell technology and midband PCS spectrum, allowing users to connect via standard 4G handsets, no specialised hardware required.

T‑Mobile anticipates high demand from both urban and rural users, aided by a high-profile Super Bowl advertising campaign.

Data connectivity will be available specifically for partnered apps including WhatsApp, AccuWeather, AllTrails, and others from Apple and Google, with expansion planned over time.

In addition, from October onwards, satellite-enabled 911 texting will be accessible to all compatible mobile users in the US, regardless of carrier.

The service will be included at no extra cost for T‑Mobile subscribers on its new “Experience Beyond” plan, while users from other networks, including AT&T and Verizon, can sign up for a monthly $10 fee.

T‑Mobile’s satellite initiative comes amid growing competition: AT&T and Verizon have teamed with AST SpaceMobile, launching satellite voice and messaging tests.

T‑Mobile’s Starlink-backed approach appears to be the first to reach this level of commercial readiness, following crucial FCC approval in late 2024.

While satellite-to-phone services generally offer slower speeds and rely on clear skies, industry analysts believe T‑Satellite’s data feature will appeal especially during emergencies and in remote areas.

As T-Mobile’s COO Srini Gopalan said, the service gives “peace of mind” by extending connectivity where traditional networks can’t.

