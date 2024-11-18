T-Mobile hit by alleged Chinese cyber attack in major data breach

The breach was disclosed on November 16, and according to initial investigations, the attackers gained unauthorised access to the company’s systems, exposing sensitive customer data and internal communications.

While the full extent of the breach is still being assessed, early reports suggest that millions of users’ personal information, including names, addresses, and phone numbers, may have been compromised.

In a statement, T-Mobile acknowledged the incident and assured customers that it is working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to contain the breach. “We take the security of our customers’ data extremely seriously. Our team is working around the clock to mitigate any potential impact and prevent future incidents,” a company spokesperson said.

The attack has been linked to advanced persistent threat (APT) groups with alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Experts believe the breach is part of a broader campaign targeting telecommunications infrastructure to gather intelligence and disrupt critical services.

The breach has sparked concerns about the security of customer data held by telecom giants.

Regulatory bodies and industry experts have called for stricter security protocols to prevent future incidents.

This is not the first time T-Mobile has faced a major breach. The company has suffered multiple cyber attacks in recent years, raising questions about the effectiveness of its cybersecurity measures.

It was reported last month that generative AI and automation have caused more cyberattacks according to research from Nokia.

