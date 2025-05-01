Space Norway and SubCom sign contract for world’s northernmost subsea cable system

The new system, spanning approximately 2,350 kilometres, will run entirely within the Arctic Circle, with direct landings in Bodø, Jan Mayen, and Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The cable is designed to meet the rising data demands of Arctic and sub-Arctic regions and will provide essential route diversity and connectivity.

SubCom, a global leader in subsea cable technology, will handle the design, manufacture, and installation of the trunk-and-branch, repeatered system. Components will be produced at the company’s facility in Newington, New Hampshire, USA, and deployed using a polar-certified Reliance Class cable ship.

“Establishing the new Arctic Way cable system is imperative to ensure that data connectivity for the Arctic community is effective and uninterrupted for decades to come,” said Morten Tengs, CEO of Space Norway.

“We are confident that SubCom’s proven track record in managing projects in the Arctic region make them the ideal partner for this project and we are very pleased to reach this important milestone.”

SubCom CEO David Coughlan added: “Having supplied the original Svalbard cable system, SubCom has had a working relationship with Space Norway for decades, and we are privileged to extend that partnership with the new Arctic Way Cable System.

“Our experience with the customer and our expertise in the region – one of the most unique marine environments on the planet – will enable SubCom to efficiently produce and deploy this critical subsea cable infrastructure on behalf of Space Norway.”

Rune Jensen, Director of Subsea Cable Systems at Space Norway, confirmed that existing Svalbard cables will remain in use as long as they are functional: “Although these cables are approaching the end of their 25-year service lifespan, we expect them to remain operational for several years past 2028.”

The Arctic Way Cable System is scheduled to be ready for service by the second quarter of 2028.

