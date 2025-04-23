Stonepeak launches $1.5bn Montera for hyperscale AI data centres

The North America-focused company will develop and operate build-to-suit, turnkey data centres to support the surging infrastructure needs of AI and cloud computing providers.

Montera will target strategic land parcels in Tier I and Tier II metropolitan areas with access to near-term power, aiming to construct facilities of over 100 megawatts (MW).

The initiative marks Stonepeak’s fourth North American and eighth global investment in the data centre space.

At the helm of Montera is Founder and CEO Eanna Murphy, a former executive at Google and Yondr. He is joined by chief technology officer Craig Pennington and chief delivery officer Joe Walsh, both previously at Oracle and Equinix.

Collectively, the leadership team brings over 100 years of experience across major data centre operators and hyperscale clients.

Murphy said the company was founded with a clear vision: “Montera was born from a simple conviction: the digital future demands infrastructure that is faster, smarter, and built with intent.

With a significant capital commitment from Stonepeak and a team of seasoned hyperscale experts, we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of development across North America.”

Stonepeak’s senior managing director and head of digital infrastructure (Global ex-Europe), Andrew Thomas, underscored the scale of opportunity created by AI’s exponential growth.

“Addressing the unprecedented demand growth stemming from AI advancements and cloud computing requires expertise in data centre development, power generation and transmission, capital formation and deep relationships with the hyperscalers,” he said.

“Eanna and his team have a track record of delivering more than eight gigawatts of data centre capacity and have been at the forefront of helping design the infrastructure strategy of hyperscale customers, from model training and tuning to inferencing at scale.”

Montera joins Stonepeak’s expanding digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes Cologix, CoreSite, Digital Edge, and Cirion.

Across these assets, the firm manages over 100 facilities and 500 MW of operational capacity, with more than 400 MW in the development pipeline.

