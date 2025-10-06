Stéphanie Lynch-Habib named managing director of Covage

She succeeds Aymeric de Cardes, who has led the company since its acquisition by Altitude in 2021.

Covage is the only French wholesale operator offering a full suite of connectivity solutions, including fibre (FTTO, FTTH, FTTE) and mobile (4G, 5G), via a network exclusively dedicated to the business market.

Under de Cardes’ leadership, the company completed its post-acquisition integration and invested significantly in expanding and digitalising its network infrastructure.

To continue this trajectory, Covage is entering a new phase of growth under Lynch-Habib’s leadership.

With more than 25 years of international experience, she previously held senior roles at Lucent Technologies and AT&T, and later served as chief marketing officer at Colt Technology Services and the GSMA.

Most recently, she was President of euNetworks, where she led operations and go-to-market strategy during the group’s recapitalisation.

“I am delighted to join Covage, part of the Altitude Group, to lead this new phase of development alongside the teams,” said Lynch-Habib.

“We have a unique capillarity across France to meet the connectivity needs of businesses of all sizes and to accelerate the digital development of regions.”

Dorothée Lebarbier, Chairperson and CEO of the Altitude Group added: “Stéphanie's appointment comes at an important time in Covage's history... her leadership, industry experience and development expertise will be key to achieving our goals.”

RELATED STORIES

Lynch-Habib to be president of euNetworks

Samsung, Orange France pilots 4G & 5G calls on virtualised RAN