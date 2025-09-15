Starlink suffers major global outage, service restored after brief disruption

According to outage-tracking service Downdetector, more than 43,000 reports were filed in the United States at the peak of the disruption around 12:35am ET (04:35 GMT). The incident lasted for less than an hour in most regions, with reports dropping below 1,000 by 1:15am ET.

The outage was not confined to North America. Users across multiple regions, including Europe and Ukraine, reported total service loss. Ukraine’s armed forces, who rely heavily on Starlink for frontline communications, confirmed that connectivity had been cut nationwide during the incident.

Starlink acknowledged the disruption on its website with a short advisory noting that its team was “investigating an issue” affecting service, but the notice was removed without explanation as the network came back online. At the time of writing, neither SpaceX nor Starlink has provided a detailed account of the root cause.

The episode highlights the dependency placed on low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, not only by rural households and enterprises but also by governments and defence organisations. With over 3 million subscribers globally, Starlink has become a critical element of digital infrastructure, particularly in regions with limited terrestrial coverage.

Although service was restored quickly, the lack of clarity over the outage’s cause is likely to raise questions among enterprise customers and public sector users.

Earlier this year Starlink suffered a global outage, leaving users across four continents without internet access for over two hours.

At the time Michael Nicolls, Starlink’s VP of engineering said the outage lasted 2.5 hours, adding that “the outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network.”

