Sparkle boosts US network with new San Diego PoP

The new site, located within MDC’s carrier-neutral data centre, enhances Sparkle’s connectivity footprint and ensures improved redundancy and diversification for local and regional customers.

The San Diego PoP joins Sparkle’s existing infrastructure in McAllen, El Paso, and Dallas (US), as well as Queretaro (Mexico), creating a more resilient network framework between North and South America.

“Located at MDC’s carrier-neutral data centre, the PoP is fully integrated with Sparkle’s Tier-1 global IP backbone Seabone,” the company stated. Seabone spans 52 points of presence across key markets in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela.

Sparkle’s robust network is further bolstered by its terrestrial and subsea systems, including four major submarine cables: Curie in the Pacific and Monet, Seabras-1, and the forthcoming Manta in the Atlantic.

These provide five diversified, high-capacity routes across the Americas, helping ensure “complete redundancy and a top-quality data experience.”

The new San Diego node is geared toward a broad mix of customers, including ISPs, OTTs, network operators, and content providers.

These groups will benefit from ultra-reliable, low-latency IP transit services capable of supporting terabit-level throughput.

In addition to high-capacity connectivity, Sparkle is offering customers advanced solutions including DDoS Protection, which helps guard against cyberattacks, and Virtual NAP services, which enable access to major Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need to build physical infrastructure.

