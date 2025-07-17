Sparkle boosts Balkan connectivity with new Thessaloniki hub

The new PoP is situated in a neutral data centre in northern Greece and offers Tier-1 IP transit and capacity services.

It is designed to serve a wide range of clients including national and regional network operators, ISPs, OTT platforms, enterprises, and content providers. By offering secure, low-latency, and scalable connectivity, Sparkle aims to meet growing demand for international digital services in Southeastern Europe.

With this addition, Sparkle now operates two PoPs in Thessaloniki and eight across Greece. The site is connected to the company’s proprietary fibre ring, linking Thessaloniki to Bulgaria, Istanbul, Albania and Chania.

Through Chania, customers gain access to the BlueMed submarine cable system, which connects Italy with France, Greece, and countries along the Mediterranean, with extensions reaching the Middle East and as far as Mumbai, India.

“We believe that Thessaloniki is set to become a key commercial and digital hub for the Balkans,” said Daniele Mancuso, CEO of Sparkle Greece.

“With this new PoP, we are not only strengthening our presence in the city but also enabling resilient, high-performance connectivity across Southeastern Europe. Our continued investments in Greece are a clear sign of our long-term vision for the region.”

In addition to IP transit, the PoP offers advanced services such as DDoS Protection and Virtual NAP, enabling virtual access to top Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without requiring proprietary infrastructure.

This latest expansion reinforces Sparkle’s position as a major player in the region’s digital transformation.

The company operates four data centres in Athens and Chania and provides a comprehensive portfolio of ICT and telecom services including SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, messaging, roaming, and voice solutions.

