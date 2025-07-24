Sparkle and Algérie Télécom to build new subsea cable connecting Italy and Algeria

The agreement was unveiled during the 6th Italy-Algeria Business Forum in Rome, attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It marks a significant advancement in bilateral digital infrastructure cooperation.

Under the MoU, Sparkle and Algérie Télécom, the country’s national operator, will build a high-capacity submarine cable between the two nations.

The partnership also includes additional support such as cybersecurity services, cloud computing, data centre development, and training across key technical disciplines. A dedicated European point of presence for Algérie Télécom will also be established.

The planned cable is set to offer ultra-low latency, increased redundancy, and robust performance compared to current infrastructure, helping to meet the surging demand for internet services and digital content in Algeria.

“This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening digital ties between Europe and North Africa,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“We are proud to contribute to Algeria’s digital future by delivering modern infrastructure as well as innovative and secure solutions for fast and resilient international connectivity.”

Adel Bentoumi, CEO of Algérie Télécom added: “The strategic partnership with Sparkle confirms the long-standing relationship between our two companies and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

“We believe that this project will play a key role in diversifying our international routes and in meeting the increasing needs of our customers across Algeria.”

The Italy-Algeria Business Forum supports bilateral cooperation in areas including energy, innovation, and connectivity as part of Italy’s broader Mattei Plan for Africa.

