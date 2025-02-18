South Korea to build one of the world’s largest AI data centres by 2028

The project, led by Fir Hills, part of Stock Farm Road (SFR), is expected to begin construction in Winter 2025 and be completed by 2028.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Jeollanam-do provincial government, will drive technological leadership and economic growth, creating over 10,000 jobs across energy supply, renewable energy production, equipment supply, and R&D.

The total project value could reach $35 billion (50 trillion KRW), marking a major milestone in South Korea’s digital transformation.

The data centre will feature cutting-edge cooling systems, regional and international fibre connectivity, and the ability to manage high-intensity AI workloads.

It will serve millions of people and hundreds of major corporations, including hyperscalers and AI developers.

“This is more than just a technological milestone; it's a strategic leap forward for Korea's global technological leadership,” said Dr. Amin Badr-El-Din, co-founder of SFR.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Stock Farm Road and the Jeollanam-do government to build this crucial infrastructure, creating an unprecedented opportunity to build the foundation for next-generation AI.”

A catalyst for global AI innovation

The global data centre services market is projected to reach $438.3 billion by 2030, and this 3GW facility will play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for AI-powered digital infrastructure. The project aligns with South Korea’s broader ambitions to become a leader in AI, energy, and data-driven technologies.

SFR’s unique Energy-to-Intelligence (e2i²) engine will transform energy infrastructure into AI-powered intelligence, while its extensive financial network ensures access to capital and resources.

“Having witnessed firsthand the immense technological capabilities of large Asian enterprises, I recognise the potential of this project to elevate Korea and the region to a new level of technological advancement and economic prosperity,” said Brian Koo, co-founder of SFR.

“This data centre is not merely an infrastructure project, but the launchpad for a new digital industrial revolution.”

The Jeollanam-do government is actively supporting the project by securing permits, approvals, and key resources.

This collaboration is part of a broader strategy, with SFR planning to establish similar AI data centres in Asia, Europe, and the US over the next 18 months.

