Smart cuts, bigger gains: TXO’s John Teasdale on VodafoneThree’s infrastructure overhaul

Behind the headline figures and long-term promises lies a massive undertaking to streamline two legacy networks, originally built in fierce competition, into a single, efficient, and future-ready operation.

For John Teasdale, Group CTO at TXO, the newly formed VodafoneThree entity faces a significant opportunity to transform more than just its infrastructure.

Speaking to Capacity Media, Teasdale believes this is a pivotal moment, not only for operational efficiency but also for advancing the telecom sector’s role in the circular economy.

“Both networks were built independently, so there’s bound to be duplication—across base stations, core infrastructure, even regional coverage,” says Teasdale.

“Maintaining two parallel systems just isn’t sustainable. Rationalisation isn’t about cutting corners, it’s about creating a leaner, smarter network fit for the 5G era.”

Indeed, VodafoneThree’s stated £11 billion investment plan hinges on creating a robust and resilient next-generation network. Teasdale sees infrastructure rationalisation as the critical enabler of that ambition.

“By removing redundancy in densely built-up areas, they can free up resources to focus on improving coverage in rural and underserved transit zones,” he explains. “Done right, this is about commercial viability and national connectivity goals. It’s a strategic step towards smarter, more responsive growth.”

So, what does this rationalisation actually look like in practice?

According to Teasdale, the changes could be wide-ranging. He anticipates the decommissioning of many overlapping sites, not just at the mobile and access layer, but also within the backhaul and core infrastructure.

“Base stations are likely to be a key focus, given their energy consumption and operating costs,” he notes. “But this goes well beyond towers. We’re talking about backhaul networks, switching, even spectrum realignment. It’s not a one-dimensional clean-up, it’s a complex repositioning.”

Importantly, Teasdale is quick to differentiate rationalisation from disposal. Much of the infrastructure being phased out is still modern, viable, and valuable.

“This isn’t a scrap heap scenario,” he stresses. “A lot of this equipment still has years of life left. If it’s handled properly, it can be refurbished, redeployed, or resold into the wider operator ecosystem. That’s where the circular economy becomes a real force.”

While there is no hard deadline for this transformation, the costs of delay are already apparent. Running two live networks may provide operational flexibility, but it also comes with rising energy bills, increasing maintenance burdens, and growing ESG scrutiny.

“This isn’t like-for-like swapping overnight,” Teasdale acknowledges. “But every month you delay, you’re paying to power and maintain duplication. The window to unlock early value and reinvest those resources is open, but not forever.”

Looking at past mergers, such as T-Mobile and Orange’s formation of EE in the UK, or Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile in the US, Teasdale notes that rationalisation is typically a multi-year effort. However, he argues that VodafoneThree has a unique opportunity to lead, not just in execution, but in sustainability.

“This is a landmark moment for circularity in UK telecoms,” he says. “We’re expecting a surge of surplus kit, not because it’s outdated, but because it’s no longer needed in parallel. That’s a big distinction.”

TXO, which specialises in the recovery and resale of telecom network equipment, is already seeing surging demand for premium refurbished technology.

“There’s strong global appetite for quality second-life equipment, especially as lead times tighten and ESG targets rise,” Teasdale adds. “If VodafoneThree approach this with foresight, they can lead by example, cutting e-waste, delivering real financial return, and building resilience in their supply chain.”

As the dust settles on the merger, one thing is clear: rationalisation is not just a cost-saving exercise. It’s a rare chance to reshape the UK mobile landscape for a more efficient, sustainable future, and set a new industry benchmark in the process.

“This isn’t about doing less,” says Teasdale. “It’s about doing it smarter.”

