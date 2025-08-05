SK Telecom debuts new GPU cluster to boost AI in Korea

Announced on August 5, the cluster, named Haein after the historic Haeinsa Temple delivers state-of-the-art performance and builds on the H100-based service SK Telecom introduced in late 2024.

The initiative aims to accelerate Korea’s domestic AI capabilities and provide the high-performance computing backbone needed to develop large-scale AI foundation models.

“Haein’s GPUaaS will serve as a catalyst for enhancing both customer and national AI competitiveness,” said Kim Myoung Gook, head of the GPUaaS business office at SK Telecom. “As an AI infrastructure provider, we are committed to building the nation’s AI superhighway.”

The cluster has been selected to support the Ministry of Science and ICT’s ‘Proprietary AI Foundation Model’ programme, a national initiative to advance Korea’s AI competitiveness and strengthen the local ecosystem. SK Telecom plans to position its Gasan AI Data Centre (AIDC) as a critical node in this effort.

Strategic global partnerships have underpinned the GPUaaS rollout, including integration with Penguin Solutions for AIDC systems and Supermicro for AI server procurement. The launch also showcases SK Telecom’s proprietary virtualisation solution, Petasus AI Cloud, which enables flexible GPU resource allocation based on user needs.

The company’s AI Cloud Manager platform supports the full AI service lifecycle, from development to deployment, enhancing efficiency for customers training and deploying large AI models.

The B200-based platform follows the December 2024 debut of Lambda’s Korea region, as the country continues to invest in sovereign AI infrastructure to compete globally in high-performance computing and generative AI.

