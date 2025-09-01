SK Telecom and Schneider Electric formalise MEP partnership for SK AIDC in Ulsan

The agreement follows the initial partnership announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) in March and marks the first tangible outcome of the collaboration.

Under the deal, Schneider Electric will provide MEP equipment across five categories, including switchgear, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), transformers, and automated control systems.

Schneider Electric will also support SK Telecom in integrating its Electrical Transient Analyzer Program (ETAP) digital twin software into SK Telecom’s unified AI Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) system.

This integration is designed to enable digital twin-based operational optimisation, allowing for real-time monitoring and management of power consumption and infrastructure utilisation.

Since the MWC25 announcement, the two companies have established a working group to collaborate across several areas, including the integration and commercialisation of SKT AI DCIM with Schneider’s automated control systems, the development of MEP reference designs, prefabricated solutions to reduce construction timelines, and expansion of their Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) business.

In addition, the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their collaboration across SK Group affiliates.

This includes joint development of UPS and Energy Storage System (ESS) technologies leveraging SK On’s lithium-ion battery capabilities and coordinated procurement to maximise group-wide synergies.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in setting a new standard for AI data centers by leveraging the combined technological expertise and know-how of both companies. Schneider Electric remains committed to working closely with SKT to build a sustainable and efficient next-generation data centre ecosystem,” said Pankaj Sharma, executive vice president and head of secure power and services at Schneider Electric.

“The procurement agreement and the expansion of our strategic cooperation are part of SK Telecom’s AI pyramid strategy of ‘self-reliance and cooperation,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom.

“Our partnership with Schneider Electric and the deepening of this strategic collaboration are expected to not only to support the construction of the Guro AIDC and the gigawatt-scale expansion of the SK AIDC in Ulsan, but also to create synergies across the SK Group affiliates, driving mutual growth at the highest-level.”

