Scaling infrastructure for AI across Asia

Capacity Team
February 11, 2025 09:01 AM
As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates globally, the demand for robust infrastructure has reached unprecedented levels. At ITW Asia’s keynote panel, “Scaling Infrastructure for AI Across Asia,” industry leaders delved into the unique challenges and opportunities associated with AI-driven growth across the region.

Moderated by Vivek Dahiya, managing director and head of Cushman & Wakefield’s data centre advisory team for Asia Pacific, the panel featured perspectives from Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConnex, Tony Rossabi, co-founder of OCOLO, Charmond Tsang, chief commercial officer of DCCONNECT GLOBAL, and David Dzienciol, chief customer and commercial officer at NextDC.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

NewsITW AsiaAIInfrastructure and NetworksAI MLAsia PacificInvestment & Finance
Capacity Team
