Scaling infrastructure for AI across Asia

Moderated by Vivek Dahiya, managing director and head of Cushman & Wakefield’s data centre advisory team for Asia Pacific, the panel featured perspectives from Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConnex, Tony Rossabi, co-founder of OCOLO, Charmond Tsang, chief commercial officer of DCCONNECT GLOBAL, and David Dzienciol, chief customer and commercial officer at NextDC.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Subscribe today for free

RELATED STORIES

Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends

Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific

Challenges and opportunities in diversified subsea cable routes