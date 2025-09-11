Sam Altman warns of AI misuse, criticises Musk in wide-ranging interview

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with US broadcaster Tucker Carlson, Altman dismissed the idea that today’s AI systems are “alive” or capable of independent deception. Instead, he said the apparent unpredictability of large language models is the result of statistical patterning, not intent or consciousness.

“The real danger isn’t that AI wakes up. It’s how people choose to deploy it,” Altman said, pointing to threats such as disinformation, cyberattacks and misuse by institutions.

The interview also revisited Altman’s relationship with Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later left the company and has since launched his own venture, xAI.

Altman described Musk as a “legendary entrepreneur” but “clearly a bully”, suggesting Musk’s public criticism of OpenAI reflects frustration at not being able to control its direction.

At a time of intensifying competition between AI developers, Altman’s remarks emphasise tensions not just between rival companies but also between differing visions of how the technology should be governed and commercialised.

The discussion also touched on the future of work. Altman said that certain roles, particularly those based on repetitive or routine tasks, are likely to be displaced by automation. However, he stressed that new jobs would be created in areas such as AI oversight, safety and system design.

The comments come as telecoms and digital infrastructure providers expand their use of AI to enhance network performance, automate customer support and strengthen security.

Altman’s warnings underline the importance of governance frameworks and workforce planning as adoption accelerates across critical industries.

“Jobs will change, some will disappear, and new ones will appear,” he said. “The transition won’t be painless, but it will be significant.”

