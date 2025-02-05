EXCLUSIVE: S and BTS Global appoints new CEO amid strategic evolution

This leadership change, revealed during Capacity Middle East 2025, signals a transformative new chapter for the company as it continues to expand its footprint across APAC and the Middle East.

Sekiguchi, who has served as VP of the Global Business Division at SoftBank Corp. since 2019, brings extensive leadership experience and industry expertise to his new role. He succeeds Ricardo Olloqui, who has served as CEO since the venture's inception in 2017.

Olloqui will transition to the role of executive chairman while maintaining his position as President of BTS.

“Sekiguchi’s deep understanding of international markets and his strategic vision make him the ideal leader to drive the next phase of growth for S and BTS Global K.K.,” said Olloqui.

A proven partnership

S and BTS Global K.K. was founded in 2017 as a joint venture to combine the strengths of BTS’s global network and technological innovation with SoftBank’s extensive presence in Japan and APAC. Over the past eight years, the partnership has delivered remarkable results, transforming what was a declining business into a profitable venture.

The joint venture has achieved over 90% market share for Japan's termination from overseas traffic, reduced CAPEX, and saved millions through enhanced fraud prevention.

Speaking to Capacity at Capacity Middle East, Olloqui said the partnership was already a proven success, given that revenues for the company had risen to over US$120 million since 2017.

Its portfolio has expanded from voice services to include messaging, cloud numbers, and programmable communications, solidifying its position as a critical player in APAC and the Middle East.

As CEO, Sekiguchi will focus on strengthening operational efficiencies, expanding strategic partnerships, and introducing next-generation solutions such as Mobile ID and Programmable Communications. These innovations aim to accelerate digital transformation and solidify S and BTS Global K.K.’s leadership in the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

“With BTS’s advanced technology and SoftBank’s strong market presence, we are well-positioned to unlock new market opportunities and deliver scalable digital solutions,” said Sekiguchi.

A milestone partnership with BBIX

The announcement follows a recent milestone in the joint venture’s history: BTS’s appointment as the exclusive international A2P SMS aggregator for BBIX, SoftBank’s subsidiary and official international A2P SMS gateway.

The exclusive agreement mandates all international A2P SMS traffic destined for SoftBank to route through BTS, ensuring secure and seamless delivery while enhancing the global messaging ecosystem.

S and BTS Global K.K. aims to scale its presence in high-growth markets, particularly in the Middle East, leveraging SoftBank’s regional influence and BTS’s global expertise.

