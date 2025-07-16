Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile text messaging service

This innovation makes Rogers the first wireless provider in the country to offer next-generation satellite technology on a national scale, expanding coverage to more than 5.4 million square kilometres, over 2.5 times greater than any other Canadian provider.

The service leverages low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers’ national wireless spectrum to connect most modern smartphones in areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks.

With only 18% of Canada currently served by conventional mobile infrastructure, Rogers Satellite represents a major step forward in closing the connectivity gap for rural and remote communities.

“We’re proud to introduce this ground-breaking technology to help Canadians stay safe and connected in more places,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers.

“Earlier this month Rogers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first wireless call in Canada, and this new technology represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity. We’re proud to continue our legacy of innovative firsts and to connect Canadians in more places.”

Starting today, all Canadians can enrol in the free beta trial of Rogers Satellite, which initially supports text messaging and text-to-911 services. Additional features, including voice, data and app support, will roll out over time.

Once the beta concludes in October, the service will be included at no extra cost for customers on the Rogers Ultimate Plan and available to others for $15/month. Beta participants will receive a $5/month discount for the first year.

Mark Kennedy, chief technology officer at Rogers added: “We continually invest to bring Canadians the best networks and the most coverage. Now, with Rogers mobile spectrum paired with satellite technology, Canadians can turn their smartphone into a satellite phone to stay connected and access text-to-911 in some of the most remote parts of Canada.”

The announcement has been warmly received by public safety and regional leaders. Chris Mushumanski, president of the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), said: “The ability to send text messages, including text-to-911, from areas without traditional coverage, represents a crucial step forward for search and rescue operations.”

Brian Carriere, president of the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta “a game changer for public safety,” adding that the service will “ultimately save lives and enhance the safety of both the public and our SAR volunteers.”

Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA), also welcomed the move: “Reliable connectivity is not a luxury, it's a necessity for safety, economic growth, and community wellbeing… This is a positive stride toward ensuring no one is left behind in today’s digital world.”

