Research: Vodafone UK’s 5G rollout to save £3bn annually

The study, conducted by WPI Strategy, shows that the improved connectivity provided by 5G SA could transform up to 28.2 million train journeys each year, where passengers currently lose valuable work time due to poor connectivity.

Enhanced train networks would save commuters a staggering 26 million hours annually by reducing delays, while businesses in the freight sector could benefit from £140 million in savings through smarter, 5G-enabled road journeys.

In addition, 5G SA is expected to reduce compensation payments for train delays by at least £10 million per year—funds that could be reinvested into much-needed infrastructure upgrades to further enhance service reliability.

Andrea Donà, chief network officer at Vodafone UK said: “The national rollout of 5G Standalone could unlock £3 billion a year for the UK through improved productivity and smoother journeys.

“However, without the Vodafone-Three merger, the UK could miss out on this vital £11 billion investment in infrastructure.”

To achieve these substantial benefits, the UK must roll out 5G SA nationwide, the research indicates.

Vodafone UK and Three UK have committed to investing £11 billion into this infrastructure as part of their proposed merger, promising 5G coverage for 95% of the population by 2030, and 99% by 2034.

A recent poll of 2,000 UK adults revealed that 60% of respondents believe poor mobile connectivity on trains hinders productivity, whether for work, socialising, or entertainment.

According to the research, the implementation of 5G SA could improve the experience of 660 million train journeys annually, according to the research.

The survey also showed widespread frustration with UK public transport, with 73% of respondents dissatisfied that the country lags behind more efficient and affordable services abroad.

Over half of those surveyed (51%) said they would use public transport more if delays were reduced, and many commuters report losing over two hours per month due to train service disruptions.

