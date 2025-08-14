Private 5G in industry: Keysight’s Recep Ozdag warns of hidden security risks

Recep Ozdag, vice president at Keysight Technologies, has been advising organisations on how to secure these next-generation networks, highlighting risks that are often overlooked until it’s too late.

“When private 5G rolls into industries like manufacturing or energy, a lot of security holes pop up, and many of them get ignored until it’s too late,” Ozdag explains.

Basic safeguards such as encryption, strict access controls, and compliance checks are sometimes left out because budgets are focused elsewhere.

“Many organisations lack in-house 5G security expertise and leave critical vulnerabilities unnoticed as a result,” he says, noting that the rush to adopt 5G often eclipses the need for early, specialised investment in security.

One of the key features of private 5G is network slicing, which allows operators to partition the network for different use cases, offering huge performance gains. But the technology introduces complexity that can quickly turn into risk if not properly managed.

“It demands rigorous, independent security management for each slice,” Ozdag says. “Each must have dedicated access controls, independent encryption key management, and continuous monitoring. Many organisations underestimate these demands and assume that once slices are defined, they are inherently secure.”

He stresses that a lack of separation or shared administrative controls can open pathways for lateral movement should one slice be compromised.

“Without advanced technical expertise and dedicated operational oversight, the very architecture designed to optimise operations can become an attacker’s advantage,” he warns.

Zero Trust principles, a cornerstone of modern cyber defence, are equally critical in private 5G deployments. In industrial settings, every user, device, and application should only be granted the access strictly necessary for their role.

“Encryption covers not just user data, but also control signals, ensuring that critical commands cannot be intercepted or altered,” Ozdag explains. Importantly, encrypted traffic must still be inspected at trusted checkpoints so malicious activity cannot hide behind encryption.

He also identifies mobile endpoints and APIs in smart factories and logistics hubs as particularly vulnerable. Legacy interfaces, unused connections, and shadow devices are often overlooked, yet they provide easy entry points for attackers.

“Organisations need a dynamic, real-time inventory of every connected device and API, including those not officially sanctioned,” he says. Coupled with regular patching, supply chain risk monitoring, and universal encryption, this approach significantly reduces the attack surface.

Incident response in private 5G networks is another area where industrial players may be unprepared. Traditional IT-centric playbooks are insufficient for an environment where IT, operational technology, and radio access networks intersect.

“Continuous, slice-level monitoring is critical. If an intrusion is detected, the affected slice, not just an IP subnet, must be isolated immediately,” he advises. Recovery requires coordinated efforts across IT, OT, telecom specialists, and vendors to ensure all components are verified and secure before returning to operation.

Ozdag emphasises that private 5G security is not a one-time project but an ongoing operational discipline.

“Zero Trust in private 5G is not just a policy, it’s continuous verification, monitoring, and adaptation to evolving threats,” he says. For industrial organisations, this means investing in training, tools, and processes that match the unique demands of next-generation networks.

With private 5G deployments accelerating across critical sectors, Keysight’s guidance highlights a sobering reality: the benefits of 5G can only be fully realised if security is built in from day one.

“Without early, specialised attention to security, private 5G can become a high-value target,” Ozdag concludes.

