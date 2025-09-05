Pelagos Data Centres plans £1.8bn, 250MW facility in Gibraltar

The £1.8 billion investment was announced at the offices of the chief minister, Hon. Fabian Picardo, who confirmed government backing for the scheme.

Construction will take place in five phases on a 20,000 square metre site near the Port of Gibraltar, with the first phase scheduled to go live in late 2027. Subsequent phases will follow at roughly 18-month intervals, with full build-out expected by 2033.

Once complete, the facility will be among Europe’s most advanced and efficient data centres, built to Tier III standards and targeting a PUE of 1.2 or better. It will be carrier-neutral, offering colocation and connectivity services to both public and private sector clients.

Konstantin Sokolov, chairman of Pelagos Data Centres, described the project as a “new chapter” for Gibraltar and European digital infrastructure. “AI is emerging as the defining technology of our time,” he said. “With this facility, we are positioning Gibraltar as a strategic hub for the next era of AI-driven innovation.”

Sustainability is central to the design. The centre will run independently of Gibraltar’s existing power grid, using a mix of renewable energy and LNG, with a commitment to net-zero operational emissions by 2030. Advanced cooling systems are planned to minimise water use, and Pelagos is exploring heat-recovery schemes for community benefit.

Economic impact is expected to be significant. Up to 500 jobs will be created during construction and 100 permanent roles once operational. The company, which already employs 50 staff across London and Gibraltar, plans to expand local hiring and training.

Chief minister Picardo welcomed the announcement, calling it “a massive investment with huge economic impact.” Sir Joe Bossano, Minister for Economic Development and Inward Investment added: “This is the most significant infrastructure investment in Gibraltar since the early 1990s. Then, we future-proofed Gibraltar’s economy. Today, we are doing so again.”

RELATED STORIES

From inside the house: Data centres tackle public perception and sustainability progress

GlobalConnect launches €40m subsea cable project in Baltic Sea