Ori chooses Kao Data for first UK AI cloud region

Ori becomes the first AI cloud provider in the UK to deploy Nvidia’s latest H200 GPUs, with plans to introduce the highly anticipated GB200 architecture in April 2025.

“We are delighted to partner with Kao Data for our UK expansion, and its Harlow campus offers us the perfect mix of high-density data centre infrastructure, renewable energy, and close proximity to London and Cambridge’s thriving AI and tech ecosystems,” said Mahdi Yahya, founder and CEO of Ori.

“As demand for AI continues to surge, it was imperative to find a specialist data centre operator that understood AI and could support the scalability, performance, and sustainability requirements of our GPU-powered cloud.”

The partnership enables Ori to deliver secure, scalable, and sustainable AI-optimised cloud infrastructure, designed to support the growing demand for AI training and inference workloads.

The deployment at Kao Data’s high-density colocation facility reinforces its position as the UK’s leading AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centre operator.

Ori’s customers will benefit from cutting-edge GPU clusters hosted within Kao Data’s industrial-scale environment, powered by 100% certified renewable energy.

Spencer Lamb, chief commercial officer at Kao Data added: “Ori’s decision to host their AI cloud infrastructure at our Harlow campus underscores our reputation as the key destination for AI and HPC deployments in the UK.

“Our partnership highlights the UK’s need to invest in AI infrastructure and solidifies the Innovation Corridor as a prime location for future AI investment.”

