Orange launches ‘world's first’ 5G core NaaS

As the first tier-1 operator to introduce this turnkey solution, the company’s CNaaS allows Mobile Operators of any size to access a fully hosted and managed 5G SA infrastructure with just a few clicks.

The service delivers speed, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness by eliminating the need for operators to invest in and maintain their own core network infrastructure.

Orange’s 5G CNaaS offers several key benefits:

Simplified Deployment – Mobile operators can rapidly configure their 5G SA networks without needing dedicated core infrastructure.

"Pay-as-you-grow" model – Operators can scale services according to demand, without minimum size constraints, ensuring cost efficiency.

Comprehensive management – Orange handles network updates, security compliance, and maintenance, allowing operators to focus on expanding their radio coverage.

Built-in Orange services – The solution includes IPX connectivity for secure roaming, real-time signaling services for full traffic visibility, global roaming solutions, and big data analytics to enhance network optimisation.

This innovative solution integrates into Click, Orange’s digital services platform launched in October 2024, which enables Mobile Operators to order, monitor, and manage connectivity solutions in real time via a user-friendly interface.

Click aggregates Orange’s APIs and those of its international partners, with plans to expand its service offerings in the future.

The CNaaS approach aligns with Orange’s broader strategy of providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions while supporting sustainability goals.

By virtualising network functions, the solution reduces carbon emissions by minimising the need for physical infrastructure and maintenance-related travel.

