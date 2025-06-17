Orange, Grameenphone team up with Ericsson to boost 5G slicing and agentic AI innovation

Orange Group has engaged Ericsson to automate the creation of advanced 5G services—such as mobile private networks, cell‑lock geofencing, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for both enterprise and consumer segments throughout Europe.

Following a successful late‑2024 trial in Belgium, the rollout will begin in 2025 across Orange’s European affiliates

The core of the collaboration centres on Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance, a multi‑domain, multi‑service platform for 5G Standalone (5G SA).

Built on intent‑based design, the solution streamlines the rapid creation, replication and deployment of new network slices, delivering automated lifecycle management from provisioning to decommissioning.

In keeping with Orange’s transition to a cloud‑native telco model, Ericsson’s orchestration tools have already been integrated with Orange’s open‑source Sylva telco cloud—enabling unified orchestration across domains.

Laurent Leboucher, Group CTO at Orange says: “This partnership with Ericsson is an important step in our journey towards cloud native and demand‑centric, autonomous networks. Ericsson’s service orchestration solution will run above our horizontal Orange telco cloud infrastructure and will enable our 5G networks to deliver a differentiated experience to our business and retail customers.”

Echoing his sentiments, Christian Leon, head of Ericsson’s global customer unit for Orange: “Ericsson is proud to continue supporting Orange in breaking new grounds towards advanced autonomous networks, enabling Orange's local operations to unlock new revenue opportunities and deliver next‑generation experiences.”

Grameenphone leverages Ericsson–AWS Gen‑AI lab for agentic AI in OSS/BSS

Simultaneously, Ericsson alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a Gen‑AI Lab, aimed at fast‑tracking AI innovation within operators’ Business and Operations Support Systems (OSS/BSS) via AWS’s Amazon Bedrock and Ericsson’s domain expertise. The inaugural deployment is with Grameenphone in Bangladesh, which is implementing an Agentic‑AI solution to automate migration from a legacy product catalogue to Ericsson’s modern Catalog Manager.

Agentic AI refers to autonomous, goal‑oriented AI agents. In Grameenphone’s case, these agents can analyse the existing product catalogue, generate business‑level requirements, configure entries in the Catalogue Manager system and automatically validate each entry. The result is major efficiency gains through faster time‑to‑market, standardised documentation and process consistency.

Solaiman Alam, chief product officer at Grameenphone says: “As we evolve in an increasingly digital world, I’m proud to highlight our collaboration with Ericsson and AWS.

“These partnerships have strong potential to enhance Grameenphone’s agility and open new avenues for sustainable growth. Grameenphone’s participation in the Ericsson and AWS Gen‑AI Lab marks a key milestone in our innovation journey… this proof of concept explores how advanced AI can automate processes and enable faster, more contextual product development.”

David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh added: “It is very exciting to see Grameenphone take the lead as our first collaborator for the new Gen‑AI Lab. We are proud to support Grameenphone as it establishes a new benchmark and raises the bar for the future.”

Adam Latif Ali from IDC notes that OSS/BSS transformation remains among the most complex areas for operators. Ericsson’s generative AI advances are therefore well‑timed to solve long‑standing efficiency bottlenecks.

