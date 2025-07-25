Orange Belgium, Proximus sign MoU to boost fibre and gigabit access across Wallonia

The MoU outlines a shared commitment to providing wider access to gigabit-speed services across rural and semi-rural parts of the region while reducing roadworks and optimising infrastructure costs. The agreement is expected to benefit nearly 1.4 million homes and businesses.

“Leadership in network infrastructure is one of the main pillars of our ‘Lead the Future’ strategy,” said Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium.

“We are very pleased to have signed this pre-agreement with Proximus, which will enable more Walloon homes and businesses to access gigabit networks, and ensure a disciplined, optimised and responsible deployment of FTTH.”

In medium-density areas, Proximus, through its joint venture Unifiber, will continue rolling out Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) to 600,000 premises, with Orange Belgium gradually onboarding customers.

In less densely populated zones, the operators will co-deploy FTTH infrastructure to reach an additional 200,000 premises, with reciprocal access to one another’s fibre networks to improve cost-efficiency and speed of deployment.

In the most sparsely populated areas, Proximus will deliver services over Orange Belgium’s Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) network, extending gigabit coverage to approximately 600,000 homes.

“Collaboration between operators is a key enabler for speeding up and expanding digitalisation in Belgium,” said Jan Van Acoleyen, interim CEO of Proximus Group. “It’s a win-win situation for citizens, businesses and operators.”

The MoU follows regulatory openness expressed by the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) and the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) in late 2023. The agreement is expected to be formalised by Q4 2025, pending regulatory approval.

The project supports Belgium’s wider fibre ambitions and reflects a growing trend across Europe to pursue shared infrastructure models in fibre and broadband expansion.

