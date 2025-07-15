Oracle backs European AI growth with $3bn cloud investment

The tech giant plans to allocate $2 billion to Germany and $1 billion to the Netherlands over the next five years. The investment will support the development of new cloud regions, boost high-performance computing capabilities, and provide AI-focused services tailored to local enterprise and public sector needs.

The move comes amid growing competition among hyperscalers in Europe, with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud all ramping up infrastructure in response to customer demand and stricter regulatory expectations around data sovereignty and localisation.

“Organisations across Europe are rapidly adopting AI to increase productivity, drive new innovations, and unlock growth,” said Richard Smith, executive vice president for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Oracle’s strategic investments in Germany and the Netherlands will further empower public and private sector organisations to access cloud infrastructure with the performance, security and compliance they require.”

The company said its expanded infrastructure will help customers across sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, tap into AI and cloud services closer to where their data resides, reducing latency and supporting compliance with EU data regulations.

Oracle’s investment also aligns with the EU’s digital sovereignty agenda, which emphasises the importance of domestic control over critical digital infrastructure. By building and operating dedicated cloud regions within these countries, Oracle aims to position itself as a partner for European institutions seeking secure and scalable AI solutions.

This announcement follows Oracle’s previously stated goal to double global cloud capacity in 2025 and is part of a broader $10 billion global infrastructure expansion.

