Oracle and Google Cloud forge deal to bring Gemini AI models to Oracle customers

Announced on August 14, the partnership will integrate Gemini’s text, image, video and audio generation capabilities into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle’s suite of business applications, including finance, HR and supply chain products.

Customers will be able to access these AI tools through their existing Oracle cloud credits, allowing for unified procurement and billing.

The move builds on last year’s multicloud collaboration between the two firms, which brought Oracle Database services into Google Cloud data centres under the “Oracle Database@Google Cloud” banner, and established the Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud to enable low-latency, no-fee cross-cloud data transfers.

For Oracle, the Gemini integration underscores a strategy of offering a “menu” of AI options from multiple providers, avoiding over-reliance on proprietary models.

For Google, it opens another channel into the enterprise sector, deepening competition with Microsoft and other cloud providers in the race to embed generative AI into mission-critical systems.

The companies say that combining Oracle’s enterprise data management strengths with Google’s large language model capabilities will enable customers to develop and deploy AI-powered applications more quickly.

Example use cases include financial analytics tools that generate natural-language insights, supply chain systems with automated forecasting, and conversational HR assistants.

The announcement comes amid accelerating demand for generative AI in enterprise environments, with many organisations seeking to leverage multicloud deployments to access best-of-breed capabilities from different providers.

Oracle and Google Cloud plan to roll out the Gemini integration across global markets later this year, with joint marketing and technical support to help customers deploy AI workloads securely and at scale.

