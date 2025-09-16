OQC and Digital Realty launch first quantum-AI data centre in New York

The initiative integrates superconducting quantum computers with AI supercomputing under one roof, creating infrastructure designed for the Quantum-AI era.

OQC’s GENESIS quantum computer, installed at the site, becomes the first-ever quantum computer deployed in a New York City data centre.

Integrated with Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchips, the system is designed to support hybrid workloads and enterprise adoption at scale.

Future GENESIS deployments are expected to ship with Nvidia accelerated computing as standard, building on previous collaborations integrating Nvidia’s CUDA-Q platform.

“This Quantum-AI data centre demonstrates how quantum can drive the AI revolution - securely, practically, and at scale - while strengthening the UK–US technology alliance,” said Gerald Mullally, CEO of OQC.

“Leveraging Digital Realty’s infrastructure and Nvidia supercomputing, we are redefining enterprise computing for finance and security.”

Andy Power, president & CEO of Digital Realty added: “Digital Realty’s mission has always been to enable the world’s most innovative technologies by providing secure, interconnected infrastructure at global scale.

“By working with OQC, we’re using Nvidia supercomputing to make Quantum-AI directly accessible in one of the world’s most important data hubs - empowering enterprises and governments to unlock new levels of performance and resilience.”

Science Minister Patrick Vallance said: “Quantum computing could transform everything - from speeding up drug discovery to supercharging clean energy so we can cut bills. The economic prize is enormous, with £212 billion expected to flow into the UK economy by 2045 and tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs on offer.

“OQC’s launch of the first quantum computer in New York City showcases British tech excellence and strengthens our transatlantic ties. And the industry’s first quantum-AI data centre will put British innovation at the heart of next-gen computing - delivering speed, scale and security to tackle problems today’s tech is yet to grasp.”

Embedded within Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL, the centre provides secure, interconnected Quantum-AI infrastructure. Key applications include finance, with faster risk modelling and portfolio optimisation; security, with advanced material simulation and decision-making under uncertainty; and AI, with accelerated model training and quantum machine learning.

“This milestone shows the strength of a British tech leader scaling globally through international collaboration,” said Jack Boyer, Chair of OQC.

“Working with Digital Realty and using Nvidia supercomputing here in the United States, OQC demonstrates how the UK and US can lead together in the responsible deployment of frontier technologies for finance and security.”

Sir Jeremy Fleming, OQC Board member and former director of GCHQ added: “The UK–US technology alliance is vital to ensuring that powerful new capabilities like quantum computing protect our nations, improve our prosperity, and are developed securely and in line with democratic values.

“This deployment combines British innovation and American infrastructure and brings Nvidia’s AI leadership to deliver trusted computing power for the most critical applications.”

