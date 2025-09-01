OpenAI sets sights on India with 1GW data centre plans

According to Bloomberg, the company is seeking local partners to advance the project, which would represent one of the largest single AI-focused infrastructure investments in the country to date. The initiative is backed by Microsoft, SoftBank and Oracle, who are already supporting Stargate developments in other regions.

Alongside data centre plans, OpenAI has formally registered as a legal entity in India and is preparing to open its first local office in New Delhi later this year. The move comes as the company expands its “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, which looks to work with governments to deliver AI infrastructure, education and cloud access.

In May, OpenAI launched local data residency for Indian users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu and its API platform. The capability ensures data is stored within India in line with the country’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The company has also partnered with India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT under the IndiaAI Mission, unveiling the “OpenAI Academy” to provide training content, workshops, webinars and API credits for developers and government trainees.

India’s growing role in the global AI race has already drawn attention from domestic leaders. Earlier this year, Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao urged OpenAI to consider Hyderabad as the base for its India operations, highlighting the state’s strong tech ecosystem.

CEO Sam Altman is expected to share more details during his upcoming visit to India in September, with further announcements on location and partnerships anticipated in the coming months.

