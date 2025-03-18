ODATA unveils $450M data centre in São Paulo

With an investment exceeding $450 million, the 48MW data centre is designed to meet growing demand for scalable, energy-efficient IT infrastructure.

A key innovation at DC SP04 is the introduction of the Delta Cube (Delta³) cooling system, making it the first ODATA facility in Brazil to implement this award-winning technology.

Developed by Aligned Data Centers, Delta³ enhances energy efficiency, supports higher power densities, and dynamically adapts to customer needs.

“We take great pride in operating with 100% renewable energy in Brazil, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to sustainable and responsible energy practices,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

“The integration of Delta³ in DC SP04 delivers rapid scalability, cutting-edge technological innovation, and exceptional energy efficiency, enabling us to quickly address the growing power density and capacity needs of our customers.”

Unlike traditional cooling methods, Delta³ removes heat directly at the source rather than pushing cold air into data halls, optimising power density up to 50kW per rack. This not only reduces energy consumption but also maximises space efficiency.

“Delta³ enables us to cool hyperscale IT environments efficiently, saving both energy and space. The system also seamlessly integrates with liquid cooling solutions, enabling ODATA to provide customers with high-density computing environments that can scale easily to accommodate AI, cloud, and high-performance computing deployments,” said Kelvin Tamura, design director at ODATA.

Beyond technological innovation, DC SP04 will play a crucial role in strengthening São Paulo’s position as a global tech hub.

The facility will boost local job creation, attract major investments, and support the region’s expanding digital infrastructure.

