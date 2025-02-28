ODATA powers up Mexico’s largest data centre campus, fuelling AI and cloud growth

This announcement marks a major step toward solving the region’s energy constraints for data centres and advancing cloud and AI infrastructure in the country.

The project, set to reach 300MW with a total investment of $3.3 billion, positions ODATA as Mexico’s leading provider of large-scale, high-density digital infrastructure.

Partnering with Ammper, a Mexican multinational focused on renewable energy, ODATA’s expansion includes critical grid infrastructure enhancements such as a 400kV switching substation, 6.2 miles of transmission lines, and two new substations.

With these developments, the project is on track to reach 400MW, reinforcing Mexico’s digital economy.

“The ability to deliver an energy solution for Querétaro's AI and Cloud infrastructure demands embodies our innovation and commitment to providing customers with best-in-class IT infrastructure to support their growth,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

ODATA has been at the forefront of hyperscale data centre development in Mexico since 2020, operating four sites: two in Querétaro and one in Guanajuato.

DC QR03, Mexico’s largest data centre campus, will feature five buildings and 300MW of IT capacity across three million square feet. Its first data centre, offering 72MW, is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

DC QR03 integrates advanced cooling technologies like Delta Cube (Delta³), a proprietary air-cooling system optimised for high-density workloads, seamlessly integrating with liquid cooling for future AI-driven needs.

