ODATA opens fourth hyperscale data centre in Mexico

The new QR04 facility, located near San Miguel de Allende in Querétaro, expands ODATA’s interconnected network of hyperscale sites in the country, enabling customers to scale operations across multiple campuses with full redundancy for cloud and AI workloads.

“With QR04, we reaffirm our investment in Mexico and our commitment to our global customers. Our expanded regional presence provides a solid foundation for the sustained growth of cloud and AI in the country as well as across Latin America,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO.

“Just three months after inaugurating DC QR03, we’ve already begun expanding that facility and have launched DC QR04. Our continued investment across all our campuses demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating the technological needs of the future.”

QR04 has a total planned IT capacity of 24MW, with 12MW operational in its first phase. It features Aligned’s patented Delta air-cooling technology, which captures and removes heat at source, supporting power densities up to 50kW per rack using air cooling alone, and integrates easily with liquid cooling for high-density AI, machine learning and HPC applications.

The site also employs a closed-loop water system, optimising Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) through continuous reuse and minimal environmental impact.

Already serving hyperscale clients, QR04 addresses one of Mexico’s long-standing market challenges, power reliability, while boosting the region’s role as a strategic hub for digital services. Construction created over 1,500 local jobs, underlining the economic impact of ODATA’s investments.

ODATA says its developments will continue to accelerate the deployment of cloud and AI solutions across Mexico and Latin America.

