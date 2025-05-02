ODATA launches Mexico’s largest data centre with $3bn investment in Querétaro

The newly launched DC QR03 facility, situated in the PyME Industrial Park in Querétaro, is the first phase of a wider campus project.

Upon full completion, the site will span five buildings across nearly 275,000 square metres and deliver up to 300 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity, with a total investment exceeding US$3 billion.

The first building alone offers 72 MW of IT power and is already operational, designed to meet the surging demand from cloud and AI providers.

This development, the company says, cements ODATA’s position as a leading hyperscale data centre provider in Mexico, particularly in light of the country’s ongoing power grid limitations.

In February 2025, ODATA energised 200MW as part of the campus’s initial phase—addressing one of the most pressing challenges for Mexico’s digital growth: insufficient energy infrastructure. The company plans further expansion towards 400MW, providing crucial capacity in a market constrained by power shortages.

“With three anchor hyperscale clients already committed, QR03 is an established, highly connected campus and a critical interconnection hub for Querétaro and Mexico,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

“With abundant power and a strong presence of major cloud and AI providers, we anticipate this campus will play a central role in the development of Mexico’s digital infrastructure.”

The facility will also debut Aligned’s Delta Cube (Delta³) cooling technology in Mexico. This patented system, capable of supporting densities of up to 50kW per rack, enables greater energy efficiency by removing heat directly at the source and allowing for seamless integration with liquid cooling systems.

