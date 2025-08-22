OAfabric tackles Africa’s interconnection challenges with scalable peering platform

The service, now live at OADC Lagos and OADC Texaf in Kinshasa, addresses persistent issues including limited access to international and local content, high internet transit costs, latency, gaps in local infrastructure and the complexities of data sovereignty.

Unlike traditional infrastructure rollouts, OAfabric is positioned as a collaborative digital platform designed to simplify and accelerate interconnection between enterprises, networks, content providers and cloud platforms.

The solution provides direct, low-latency peering with local and global players, reducing costs and improving performance for businesses across Africa.

“We designed OAfabric around the real challenges African businesses face,” said Dr Ayotunde Coker, chief executive officer of OADC.

“It is about solving problems, reducing the cost to compute, improving performance, unlocking access to cloud and content, and creating an environment where companies can scale with confidence while accelerating time to market.”

The platform also offers compliant interconnection pathways to support regulatory requirements, giving organisations the ability to keep data local and secure. By fostering an open, carrier-neutral environment, OAfabric aims to support faster market expansion and help enterprises launch new services more efficiently.

“OAfabric is not just infrastructure; it represents a shift in what is possible for Africa’s digital economy,” added Coker. “By removing barriers and enabling seamless, high-performance peering between key ecosystems, including local and global Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), content providers, cloud platforms and enterprises, it provides the frictionless interconnection needed to access digital services more efficiently.”

OADC said further expansion of OAfabric is planned, extending its reach into new African markets to strengthen digital ecosystems and accelerate growth across the continent.

