O2 and Freshwave switch on small cells in Cornwall to boost connectivity

The rollout includes five sites in St Ives and three in Newquay, with an additional five set to go live in the coming weeks.

The small cells, located at key footfall areas including Porthminster and Porthmeor beaches, Tolcarne beach and Newquay train station, are already delivering improved coverage and capacity for O2 customers.

The deployment comes as nearly half of UK adults (48%) say they plan to take a staycation this summer, according to O2 research.

By using small cells, which can be deployed faster than traditional masts, the operator is providing better coverage to both residents and visitors during peak demand.

“Cornwall is a beautiful part of the country and an extremely popular tourist destination in the summer,” said Dr Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2.

“These new small cells serve some of the busiest areas in Cornwall and will ensure that O2 customers have a reliable mobile experience whether they’re streaming on the beach, having a pasty, or eating an ice cream.”

O2 recently became the UK’s leading operator for small cell deployment, passing the 2,000-site milestone.

The work is part of its £700m Mobile Transformation Plan, which also includes expanding 4G and 5G coverage and addressing network gaps in high-demand locations.

Neil Barnes, MNO account director at Freshwave added: “By boosting mobile coverage in coastal destinations like St Ives and Newquay in partnership with O2, we’re helping connect residents, visitors and local businesses in areas known for world-class beaches, vibrant tourism, and a growing creative economy.”

