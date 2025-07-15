Nvidia’s China re-entry triggers market surge as AI chip sales resume with US backing

The announcement, made on Monday, comes just three months after the Trump administration imposed strict export controls that froze shipments of advanced AI chips to China. The abrupt reversal, confirmed by both Nvidia and the U.S. government, signals a decisive shift in trade policy, with major implications for markets and geopolitics alike.

“This changes the trajectory of the Nasdaq in a single stroke,” said Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group. “The tech-heavy index is now poised for another leg higher because the market’s AI engine, Nvidia, just got its fastest growth market back.”

The H20 chip, which has been specifically designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions, is tailored to meet surging demand from Chinese data centres and AI startups. Following a reported meeting between President Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last week, the U.S. has now signalled that licences for H20 exports will be approved, effectively reopening Nvidia’s most critical international sales channel.

“It’s a pivotal moment,” Green added. “Not only does this clear the fog around Nvidia’s near-term revenues, but it also confirms that the White House understands the stakes in the global AI race.”

For investors, the signal is clear. Wall Street had long been seeking clarity on the U.S. government’s stance toward tech exports to China, particularly in the AI domain, where Nvidia holds a dominant market position. That clarity has now arrived, and the markets are expected to react swiftly.

“Wall Street has been waiting for clarity. This is it. And the Nasdaq is going to respond,” said Green.

“This isn’t about easing a restriction, it’s about reactivating the most important international revenue stream for the most powerful stock in the Nasdaq. That has seismic implications for the entire index.”

Nvidia, which briefly became the world’s most valuable company last week with a market capitalisation exceeding $4 trillion, has been a central pillar of the AI investment boom. But the China export block had capped its global growth potential. With the resumption of H20 shipments, those ambitions have been revalidated.

The Nasdaq 100 has already climbed over 20% this year, with Nvidia accounting for a significant portion of those gains. Billions have flowed into AI-focused companies spanning chips, cloud infrastructure, and foundational model development. The resumption of Chinese sales could now act as a fresh catalyst.

“There’s renewed confidence now that political headwinds can be managed, and that the AI supercycle has only just begun,” said Green.

“This green light to Nvidia effectively reopens the entire channel between Silicon Valley and China. The Nasdaq is, we believe, going to price that in immediately.”

Crucially, the move is being interpreted not just as a commercial decision, but as a strategic recalibration by Washington. Analysts say it reflects growing recognition that U.S. tech leadership depends on global scale, and that isolating American firms from the Chinese market may ultimately be self-defeating.

“The market sees this for what it is: a strategic retreat from a hardline position that was damaging American competitiveness,” Green noted.

“Trump’s administration now appears to be choosing economic leverage over blanket restrictions. That’s bullish not only for Nvidia but for every Nasdaq-listed firm plugged into the AI economy.”

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang is currently in Beijing and is expected to hold a press conference this week, reinforcing the company’s renewed commitment to the Chinese market. Analysts are already revising their sales forecasts upward, with many anticipating a sharp spike in H20 orders.

“This move confirms that Nvidia remains the indispensable supplier of the AI age, and it keeps the Nasdaq firmly in the lead globally,” said Green. “Investors should expect sharp upside moves, especially across semiconductor and cloud names, as the market prices in renewed top-line growth from Asia.”

Green concluded with a clear outlook for global markets: “The Nasdaq is the world’s AI index — and this announcement just pulled the throttle. Many investors looking at tech leadership, earnings momentum, and geopolitical validation will see this for what it is: a breakout moment.”

