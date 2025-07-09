NTT Data promotes Josh Francis to VP of strategic sales for global IP network

Reporting to Michael Wheeler, EVP of the global IP network at NTT Data, Francis will oversee the company’s strategic sales teams across all regions. He will be responsible for implementing a global sales strategy that supports existing customers while accelerating the acquisition of new ones.

Francis joined NTT Data’s Global IP Network division in 2024, initially leading the company’s European sales operations. In that role, he focused on team development and building stronger ties with Internet-centric businesses across the region.

He previously held senior roles at Zayo Group and is an alumnus of both Queen Mary University of London and The University of Law.

“Appointing Josh to this leadership role within our global sales team is a crucial move to advance our strategic sales objectives on a global scale,” said Michael Wheeler.

“His extensive background in sales leadership and market development perfectly aligns with our mission to continually innovate and expand our offerings to clients worldwide.”

“I am excited about this opportunity to lead our team of world-class sales professionals,” said Francis. “With our collective expertise and dedication, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients globally.”

