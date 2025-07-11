NTT Data and Eurofiber launch private 5G service for businesses in the Netherlands

The service, launching in September 2025, offers businesses a Mobile Private Network (MPN) based on 5G technology, enabling high-speed, secure, and scalable wireless connectivity.

Clients will gain access to their own private 5G network for a monthly fee, removing the barrier of upfront capital investment.

NTT Data will provide the wireless network infrastructure and cybersecurity expertise, while Eurofiber will host the solution on its established digital infrastructure and data centres.

“This collaboration allows us to offer our clients private wireless connections of the highest possible quality,” said Paul Naastepad, managing director of Eurofiber Netherlands.

“By combining our open digital infrastructure with NTT Data’s expertise and track record in private 5G solutions, we enable secure, reliable and scalable connectivity for businesses of all sizes.”

Connected Workspace will allow businesses to begin with a small-scale private 5G setup and scale it up as needed. It supports digital transformation strategies and mobility use cases across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and smart campuses.

“We are incredibly pleased to partner with Eurofiber to deliver this new managed service that enables businesses to unlock their full potential,” said Jeroen van Hamersveld, Managing Director at NTT Data in the Netherlands.

“Our combined expertise provides clients with the most advanced and reliable private network solutions, allowing them to work more flexibly and efficiently.”

The partnership is expected to accelerate 5G adoption among businesses by offering enterprise-grade connectivity with minimal complexity.

