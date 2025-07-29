NTT Data and Mistral AI team on sustainable, private AI for regulated enterprises

The collaboration will combine NTT Data’s extensive experience in AI services and global delivery with Mistral AI’s advanced open-weight generative AI models, known for their efficiency and enterprise adaptability.

The partnership will focus on three key areas: sustainable and secure co-development of private AI; enhancing IT infrastructure and customer experience through agentic AI, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific; and joint go-to-market expansion across countries including France, Luxembourg, Spain, Singapore and Australia.

To accelerate adoption and ensure enterprise-grade deployment, NTT Data will establish a dedicated Mistral AI Centre of Excellence, while Mistral AI will provide a technical enablement and certification programme for NTT Data’s teams.

“Collaborating with Mistral AI to bring trustworthy, impactful AI to market aligns with NTT Data’s mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and chief AI officer, NTT Data.

Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI added: “By collaborating with a global leader in digital transformation like NTT Data, we will bring our next-generation AI solutions into real-world business applications, with a strong focus on organisations that need the highest standards of data privacy in their AI journey.”

In early deployments, global IP services firm Dennemeyer has selected the duo to build an AI-powered tool for advanced patent search and analysis. Meanwhile, NTT Data Luxembourg and Mistral AI will co-develop a sovereign AI platform for financial clients.

“This collaboration offers a landmark opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI across the financial and insurance markets in Luxembourg and beyond,” said Olivier Posty, head of France and Luxembourg at NTT Data.

