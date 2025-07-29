NTT Data and Mistral AI team on sustainable, private AI for regulated enterprises
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

NTT Data and Mistral AI team on sustainable, private AI for regulated enterprises

Saf Malik
July 29, 2025 11:26 AM
NTT Data Mistral: Albert-Abhijit-shake hands-Mistral rights granted-27July2025.png

NTT Data and French AI innovator Mistral AI have unveiled a strategic partnership to deliver secure, sustainable and enterprise-grade private AI solutions, targeting regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, defence, and the public sector.

The collaboration will combine NTT Data’s extensive experience in AI services and global delivery with Mistral AI’s advanced open-weight generative AI models, known for their efficiency and enterprise adaptability.

The partnership will focus on three key areas: sustainable and secure co-development of private AI; enhancing IT infrastructure and customer experience through agentic AI, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific; and joint go-to-market expansion across countries including France, Luxembourg, Spain, Singapore and Australia.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

To accelerate adoption and ensure enterprise-grade deployment, NTT Data will establish a dedicated Mistral AI Centre of Excellence, while Mistral AI will provide a technical enablement and certification programme for NTT Data’s teams.

“Collaborating with Mistral AI to bring trustworthy, impactful AI to market aligns with NTT Data’s mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and chief AI officer, NTT Data.

Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI added: “By collaborating with a global leader in digital transformation like NTT Data, we will bring our next-generation AI solutions into real-world business applications, with a strong focus on organisations that need the highest standards of data privacy in their AI journey.”

In early deployments, global IP services firm Dennemeyer has selected the duo to build an AI-powered tool for advanced patent search and analysis. Meanwhile, NTT Data Luxembourg and Mistral AI will co-develop a sovereign AI platform for financial clients.

“This collaboration offers a landmark opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI across the financial and insurance markets in Luxembourg and beyond,” said Olivier Posty, head of France and Luxembourg at NTT Data.

RELATED STORIES

NTT expands global data centre footprint

Who is Anne-Sophie Lotgering, NTT Data’s new Europe CEO?

Topics

NewsAI MLAI
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe