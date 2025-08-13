NTT Data and Google Cloud team to boost agentic AI adoption

The collaboration will focus on industry-specific agentic AI and cloud-native modernisation, combining NTT Data’s expertise in AI, data engineering and enterprise solutions with Google Cloud’s advanced analytics and AI technologies.

"This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and digital transformation across industries,” said Marv Mouchawar, head of global Innovation, NTT Data.

“By combining NTT Data’s deep expertise in AI, cloud-native modernisation and enterprise solutions with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies, we are helping businesses accelerate their AI-powered cloud adoption globally and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The partnership will co-develop tailored, scalable solutions across sectors including banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, life sciences and the public sector.

NTT Data plans to leverage Google Cloud to enhance existing offerings, such as Regla, which supports financial services compliance, and the Virtual Travel Concierge, which uses Google’s Gemini models to provide personalised customer experiences across more than three million monthly interactions.

"By combining Google Cloud's AI with NTT Data’s implementation expertise, we will enable customers to deploy intelligent agents that modernise operations and deliver significant value for their organisations," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud.

Key areas of focus include industry-specific agentic AI solutions, AI-driven cloud modernisation, next-generation application and security modernisation, and sovereign cloud innovation. NTT Data and Google Cloud will also offer a sandbox environment for developers to test and deploy industry-specific and sovereign cloud applications.

The initiative builds on NTT Data’s GenAI framework, Takumi, which supports clients from ideation to enterprise-wide deployment. Integrating seamlessly with Google Cloud’s AI stack, Takumi enables rapid prototyping and operationalisation of AI use cases, forming a cornerstone of NTT Data’s Smart AI Agent Ecosystem.

To support delivery, NTT Data has established a dedicated global Google Cloud Business Group comprising engineers, architects and consultants. The company aims to certify 5,000 engineers in Google Cloud technologies and is co-investing with Google Cloud in global sales and go-to-market campaigns to accelerate adoption across priority industries.

The partnership expands on a 2024 co-innovation agreement in APAC and follows NTT Data’s acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a Google Cloud specialist recognised with three 2025 Google Cloud Awards.

“We’re excited to see the strengthened partnership between NTT Data and Google Cloud, which continues to deliver measurable impact,” said José Luis González Santana, head of IT infrastructure, Carrefour. “Their combined expertise has been instrumental in migrating more than 380 workloads to Google Cloud to align with our cloud-first strategy.

“By running SAP HANA on Google Cloud, we have consolidated 100 legacy applications to create a powerful, modernised e-commerce platform across 200 hypermarkets. Together, NTT Data and Google Cloud are helping us deliver more connected, seamless experiences for our customers.”

