Nscale, InfraPartners to launch 60MW AI data centre in Norway

The expanded facility, set to go live in Q2 2025, will host the latest generation of AI-optimised GPUs, cementing Nscale’s position as a leading provider of scalable AI compute.

InfraPartners will construct the state-of-the-art facility using a modular, prefabricated approach, significantly reducing construction time and costs while ensuring flexibility for future GPU technology advancements.

This method also enhances sustainability by minimising waste and improving resource efficiency compared to traditional on-site construction.

Harqs Singh, CTO at InfraPartners said: “InfraPartners has developed the first fully modular data centre for AI workloads. We are changing the way data centres are built.

“Our approach secures supply chains, drives standardisation, accelerates site deployment, and offers design flexibility to accommodate future GPU technology roadmaps. We are thrilled to partner with Nscale to deploy a sustainable data centre in Glomfjord.”

Situated in Glomfjord Industrial Park, Nscale’s facility currently operates at 30MW and will expand to 60MW, powered entirely by 100% renewable hydroelectric energy.

The expansion will incorporate advanced liquid cooling technology to optimise efficiency and maintain high-performance AI operations.

Alex Sharp, COO at Nscale added: “Glomfjord offers an ideal location for an AI data centre. With an existing 30MW site and access to an abundance of hydroelectric power, this expansion to 60MW allows us to provide sustainable AI compute with European data sovereignty at a more affordable cost compared with competitors. This facility represents a landmark step in creating scalable, sustainable AI infrastructure.”

RELATED STORIES

Norway’s emergence as a strategic green data hub

Nscale to invest £2bn in UK data centres for AI computing expansion

Nscale secures $155m series A funding to drive AI infrastructure growth