Nscale backs UK’s compute roadmap with £2bn sovereign AI infrastructure push

Central to this strategy is a commitment to sovereign compute infrastructure and investment in national capabilities that can power AI breakthroughs across science, health, and climate innovation.

Karl Havard, chief commercial officer at Nscale, the UK’s only full-stack sovereign AI infrastructure provider, believes the government’s roadmap is a timely and essential intervention.

“With the launch of the UK’s national compute strategy, the government is making it clear: AI innovation depends on strong, strategically governed infrastructure,” Havard told Capacity Media.

“We welcome the action plan as a clear signal that the government understands how critical compute is to the country’s future prosperity.”

Nscale was among three companies namechecked in January by the UK government for major investments into AI infrastructure.

This week, the company reaffirmed its commitment by announcing plans to deploy 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs by 2026, the first milestone in its ambitious £2 billion investment plan over the next three years.

“As the UK’s only full-stack, sovereign AI infrastructure provider, we’re already committed to advancing national capability as part of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, including our AI-ready data centre in Loughton, creating 750 jobs,” said Havard.

“This reflects our belief that control over local AI infrastructure and compute is essential to national resilience, economic growth, and global competitiveness.”

Government lays foundations for AI sovereignty

The Compute Roadmap, published on July 17, outlines how the UK will scale its compute capacity to meet a predicted 5.7-fold surge in demand by 2035.

Backed by a £1 billion funding commitment, the strategy is not just about supercomputers – though the formal launch of the Isambard-AI system in Bristol stole headlines. It’s about creating a distributed, strategically governed ecosystem of compute infrastructure, with access prioritised for projects aligned to national priorities.

Isambard-AI, part of the AI Research Resource (AIRR), is already live and processing AI workloads at an unprecedented scale, capable of executing in one second what would take the entire human population 80 years to compute. Future expansion will see AIRR capacity scale to 420 AI exaFLOPs by 2030, positioning the UK’s infrastructure among the world’s elite.

Alongside Isambard in Bristol, the Dawn system in Cambridge forms part of AIRR’s multi-node architecture. Plans are already underway to create a network of National Supercomputing Centres, the first of which will be based in Edinburgh. These will serve as regional hubs for compute power, skills development, and collaboration across academia and industry.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology said: “Britain has top of the class talent in AI, and our plan will put a rocket under our brilliant researchers, scientists, and engineers – giving them the tools they need to make Britain the best place to do their work.”

Infrastructure as competitive advantage

For commercial players like Nscale, the roadmap validates years of groundwork building sovereign compute capacity within the UK’s borders. Their research suggests that 50% of UK decision-makers already view sovereign AI infrastructure as a competitive advantage, especially in sectors where latency, security, and compliance are mission-critical.

“The government recognises that demand for compute will accelerate rapidly through to 2030 – and the organisations we support are already feeling it,” said Havard. “This strategy sets the direction, and we’re ready to support the UK's ambition to become an AI leader.”

Nscale’s Loughton campus is a flagship site in its growing footprint, with capabilities tailored for large-scale training and inference workloads. This includes next-generation cooling systems, energy efficiency design, and secure compliance layers aligned with government and financial sector needs. The company’s deployment of Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture aims to position the UK at the forefront of high-performance, low-latency AI compute.

A national shift toward strategic autonomy

Beyond commercial impact, the roadmap signals a broader policy shift toward strategic autonomy in digital infrastructure. With geopolitical tensions rising and global supply chains under pressure, many governments are seeking to secure domestic capabilities in foundational technologies.

The establishment of the Sovereign AI Unit within the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), backed by £500 million, underscores the UK’s commitment to developing end-to-end control of its AI future.

This ambition is bolstered by the creation of AI Growth Zones in Scotland and Wales, offering fast-track planning for data centres powered by low-carbon energy sources like small modular reactors (SMRs). These zones are envisioned as innovation clusters where data infrastructure, R&D, and AI talent coalesce to drive regional economic growth.

Julian David, CEO of techUK, noted that the roadmap’s integration of AI Growth Zones with compute strategy was “a vital move to better connect expertise and support UK innovators.”

A role for industry in shaping what comes next

Industry reaction to the roadmap has been largely positive, with organisations such as Founders Forum, Fractile, and Microsoft Research praising the government’s decisive action. But there is also recognition that execution will be key, not just in delivering infrastructure, but in ensuring that access, governance, and funding models are agile enough to keep pace with AI’s rapid evolution.

Carolyn Dawson, CEO of Tech Nation and Founders Forum, noted:

“To lead globally, we must anchor the UK’s AI ambition in cutting-edge, sovereign compute infrastructure. This roadmap demonstrates the UK’s ambition to shape the future of AI.”

The Compute Roadmap marks a strategic inflection point in the UK’s AI journey, a rare instance where policy, technology, and industry ambition appear closely aligned. For companies like Nscale, the message is clear: Britain is serious about building the infrastructure backbone for AI leadership.

Havard concluded: “This isn’t just about chips and data centres – it’s about national resilience, economic growth, and the UK’s ability to shape its own future in the AI age. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

With implementation now the focus, all eyes will be on how swiftly the government can convert ambition into access – and whether the UK’s digital foundations can truly support the AI revolution ahead.

RELATED STORIES

Nscale to invest £2bn in UK data centres for AI computing expansion

Nscale secures $155m series A funding to drive AI infrastructure growth

UK Gov launches ambitious plan to make UK 'irresistible' to AI firms