Nokia powers Surge’s subsea network to boost affordable broadband in Indonesia

The new subsea network will boost regional data centre interconnectivity and support Surge’s efforts to expand affordable broadband access to over 40 million people across Indonesia.

The high-capacity connection is part of Surge’s wider infrastructure expansion to extend fibre-based broadband to households in underserved communities.

Powered by Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, the subsea link will deliver an initial capacity of 20.8 terabits, enabling Surge to offer ultra-high-speed services of up to 800GE for Tier‑1 and Tier‑2 enterprise customers.

The solution provides scalable, space and power-efficient optical transmission, supporting Surge’s future growth ambitions while optimising operational efficiency.

“This strategic deployment underscores our commitment to digital equity and building a more connected, inclusive future,” said Shannedy Ong, director, PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk.

“With Nokia’s advanced optical transmission technology, we can efficiently scale our network to deliver reliable, high-speed, and affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities across Indonesia.”

James Watt, SVP and general manager, optical networks at Nokia added: “Connecting up to 40 million people with affordable broadband access is a huge honour and responsibility.

“With Surge, we are building a high-performance network and providing solutions that will unlock new opportunities for growth across Indonesia.”Top of Form

