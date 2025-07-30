Nokia powers Surge’s subsea network to boost affordable broadband in Indonesia
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Nokia powers Surge’s subsea network to boost affordable broadband in Indonesia

Saf Malik
July 30, 2025 08:52 AM
Homepage of Nokia

Nokia has deployed its subsea optical solution for PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk (Surge), a leading Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, connecting Jakarta and Singapore.

The new subsea network will boost regional data centre interconnectivity and support Surge’s efforts to expand affordable broadband access to over 40 million people across Indonesia.

The high-capacity connection is part of Surge’s wider infrastructure expansion to extend fibre-based broadband to households in underserved communities.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Powered by Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, the subsea link will deliver an initial capacity of 20.8 terabits, enabling Surge to offer ultra-high-speed services of up to 800GE for Tier‑1 and Tier‑2 enterprise customers.

The solution provides scalable, space and power-efficient optical transmission, supporting Surge’s future growth ambitions while optimising operational efficiency.

“This strategic deployment underscores our commitment to digital equity and building a more connected, inclusive future,” said Shannedy Ong, director, PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk.

“With Nokia’s advanced optical transmission technology, we can efficiently scale our network to deliver reliable, high-speed, and affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities across Indonesia.”

James Watt, SVP and general manager, optical networks at Nokia added: “Connecting up to 40 million people with affordable broadband access is a huge honour and responsibility.

“With Surge, we are building a high-performance network and providing solutions that will unlock new opportunities for growth across Indonesia.”Top of Form

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Nokia on how the Medusa cable will transform connectivity

Nokia and Globe expand API capabilities to strengthen cybersecurity

Topics

NewsSubseaAsia Pacific
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe