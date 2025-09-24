Nokia, Microscan team to build high-capacity metro and regional optical network in Western India

Microscan’s newly built L0 ASON network in Maharashtra is set to deliver higher bandwidth, improved performance and more reliable connectivity to hyperscalers, OTTs, Enterprises, BFSI and NBFC customers.

With a more agile and cost-efficient backbone, Microscan will be able to scale capacity, reduce capital and operational expenditure, and offer stronger Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

The deployment leverages Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology and the 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) optical line system, providing a cloud-optimised, future-ready transport platform.

The solution’s advanced CDC-F 2.0 architecture supports flexible, high-speed 400G+ wave services, enabling Microscan to enhance customer experience and prepare for network growth in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Starting with Maharashtra region, we plan to build a nationwide NLD network to gain a crucial edge in addressing the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of our customers,” said Sandeep Donde, Founder and managing director at Microscan Infocommtech.

“The new DWDM backbone will help us improve uptime against fibre cuts, making our network more resilient and reliable. In addition, it will allow us to deliver higher SLAs and develop new use cases. Partnering with a global technology leader like Nokia will help us leverage their proven expertise to improve network performance while reducing both capex and opex.”

“Our field-proven optical network products will enable Microscan to scale capacity and prepare the networks for future requirements. Our optical core transport solution provides flexibility, agility and resiliency to the network,” said Vito Di Maria, VP of optical networks at Nokia Asia Pacific.

“Delivered over a cloud-optimised platform, Nokia’s solution will provide Microscan with the opportunity to efficiently unlock new use cases for its hyperscalers and large enterprise customers.”

