Nokia launches Broadband Easy to speed up fibre rollouts

Leveraging automation and AI, the solution reduces costs and improves efficiency, helping operators expand connectivity to unserved and underserved communities.

As demand for high-speed internet grows, operators face the challenge of deploying fibre to the next billion homes, particularly in rural areas.

According to McKinsey, digitalising the fibre rollout process can generate savings of 10–25% by improving efficiencies and leveraging automation and AI technologies.

Roland Montagne, Principal Analyst at IDATE said: "The Nokia Broadband Easy platform leverages advanced AI to help operators tackle key FTTH deployment challenges, especially subcontractor management and fibre network certification.

“This tool will help to accelerate FTTH rollouts, with 74 million homes still to be connected across Europe."

Nokia’s Broadband Easy enables operators to digitise fibre deployments by providing a modular platform that integrates into existing IT systems.

The platform offers centralised management of deployment processes, subcontractors, and risk mitigation.

Its automation capabilities optimise design and field activities through real-time data exchange, ensuring accurate inventory and certifying the fibre plant.

AI-driven models further enhance quality control, verifying component installations, managing port allocations for subscribers, and offering on-site training and guidance for field technicians.

For operators seeking additional support, Nokia’s design and rollout management services provide an option to offload deployment responsibilities.

Broadband Easy integrates seamlessly with Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller and Nokia Design Center, supporting various outside plant vendors and subcontractors.

Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia added: "With Broadband Easy, we’re making fibre deployment easier, faster, and more cost-effective for operators.

“By combining our deep expertise in fibre network design and deployment with cutting-edge automation and AI, we’re helping operators significantly cut costs and rollout times—making high-speed internet access a reality for more communities, sooner."

