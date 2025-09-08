Nokia CEO Justin Hotard: “The world is at the start of the AI supercycle”

Speaking at an extended press briefing in Oulu, Finland Hotard outlined how Nokia intends to sharpen its research and development focus, expand in data centres, and reinforce its leadership in 5G and 6G radio networks.

“Connectivity is only going to become more essential,” Hotard said. “From augmented and virtual reality to robotics, drones and autonomous vehicles, there are going to be many more places where networks become central to delivering innovation that makes the world smarter, safer, and better.”

Ecosystem competition

Hotard emphasised that Nokia’s long-term strategy will depend on partnerships as much as proprietary R&D. “The world of technology competes on ecosystems,” he argued, citing the early success of AI companies built on collaborative investments. “It’s never been one company vertically integrated. Success comes from the interplay between silicon, software, cloud and systems and that’s equally true as we move towards 6G.”

He pointed to the city of Oulu, where Nokia opened its latest campus in northern Finland, as a blueprint for this approach. The site integrates R&D, manufacturing, testing and field verification with a local innovation cluster that includes universities, start-ups and NATO’s DIANA 6G test centre. “There’s an incredible ecosystem around radio here,” he said, adding that the company would continue to leverage this model globally.

R&D focus and acquisitions

Hotard acknowledged that his previous employers had struggled with innovation strategy. Without naming Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he led high-performance computing and AI, he noted the risks of misdirected investment. “It’s not just about whether you spend on R&D, but whether you make the right investments,” he said.

For Nokia, that means doubling down on core innovation in radio networks, silicon and software, while complementing these through targeted acquisitions. The €2.3 billion purchase of Infinera, completed earlier this year, was one such move. “It gave us scale in optical transport and manufacturing of indium phosphide technology through to DSP design,” he said.

Defence and critical infrastructure

Under Hotard, Nokia is also expanding its role in defence and national security networks. He cited recent demonstrations of network slicing with the Finnish Defence Forces and handover trials with the British Army as examples. “Defence isn’t just about weapons,” he argued. “It’s about protecting critical infrastructure. The walls of today are digital, and we need to ensure they don’t get erected in ways that divide societies.”

He confirmed that Nokia is working closely with NATO on advanced secure communications and will maintain strict rules on which governments it sells to, though details were not disclosed.

The AI supercycle

Hotard sees data centres as the first wave of the AI supercycle, where hyperscale demand for optical and IP networking is reshaping infrastructure requirements. “We weren’t an early leader in IP and optical, but with Infinera we’ve expanded our penetration,” he said. “That’s a near-term opportunity. But AI will also drive a longer-term cycle in mobile infrastructure.”

He predicted that new applications, from smart glasses to industrial robotics, would radically alter network traffic profiles and generate fresh demand for mobile connectivity. “The business is healthy today, but we believe another wave is coming, and we intend to lead it.”

No radical restructuring – yet

Asked whether he planned sweeping changes in his first 100 days, Hotard stressed continuity. “This is not a company in crisis,” he said. “We have a strong balance sheet and attractive portfolios in network infrastructure and mobile networks. The opportunity is to unlock potential through focus, operating leverage and continuous improvement – not radical restructuring.”

He has, however, challenged the European Union to address what he called structural weaknesses in telecoms markets, particularly fragmentation and the continued presence of “high-risk vendors” in European networks. “Europe cannot afford to lag behind the US and India in scale and profitability if it wants to remain competitive,” he said.

Hotard highlighted three areas where Nokia is already preparing for 6G: radio spectral efficiency, IP networking and cloud-native architectures. He underscored Nokia’s open API strategy, following the acquisition of Rapid, as a sign of its commitment to building developer ecosystems. “6G must provide new sources of monetisation beyond connectivity itself,” he said.

Outlook

Investors remain cautious, particularly after Nokia cut profit guidance earlier this year due to tariffs and currency headwinds. Hotard dismissed concerns, insisting the company is mitigating these pressures through regionalised manufacturing and supply chain resilience. “We’re going to live in a world of more distributed, localised supply chains, and Nokia will adapt to that,” he said.

For now, Hotard is setting a pragmatic tone: continuity on structure, sharper focus on R&D, selective acquisitions, and a strong push into ecosystems. But the central message is one of ambition. “The AI supercycle is a massive opportunity,” he concluded. “Nokia has the innovation, the partnerships and the scale to be at its heart.”

