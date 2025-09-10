Nokia boosts defence portfolio with new tactical comms

The new solutions are designed to bolster bandwidth, mobility, and reliability at the tactical edge, enabling mission-critical communications and real-time battlefield intelligence in the harshest environments.

The Nokia Mission-Safe Phone is a purpose-built defence smartphone, engineered in Europe with a Qualcomm long-lifecycle chipset to ensure resilience, security and performance.

The device is an open, customisable platform that can integrate new features, applications and accessories to meet the varied requirements of military operations. Complementary solutions from Savox Communications can also enhance audio performance and clarity in challenging conditions.

The device is validated with Nokia’s Banshee 4G and 5G tactical communications portfolio, ensuring military-grade durability and support for high-bandwidth applications such as multimedia and data-intensive operations. It will be available in three variants, each tailored to different mission profiles.

All models are MIL-Standard 810H and IP68 certified, offering the ruggedness, resilience and mission-readiness demanded by defence forces.

Alongside the new phone, Nokia has introduced the upgraded Banshee 5G Tactical Radio, now equipped with integrated 5G connectivity.

Designed as a rugged, portable mobile ‘network in a box’, it enables fast deployment, strong security, and easy transport. The addition of 5G brings greater bandwidth, faster speeds and lower latency, allowing more reliable communications in complex operational environments.

“By harnessing the power of 5G and edge computing, Nokia is accelerating the digital transformation of battlespace,” said Giuseppe Targia, head of space and defence at Nokia.

“This launch marks a step toward unified battlefield communications. With the Nokia Mission-Safe Phone and the Nokia Banshee 5G Tactical Radio, we’re enabling next-generation connectivity and resilience.

“And with our fully integrated tactical communications ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to meet the complete end-to-end needs of modern defence operations.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia CEO Justin Hotard: “The world is at the start of the AI supercycle”

Inside Nokia’s Oulu campus: The home of radio powering the AI supercycle