Nokia and Zayo Europe achieve 800Gb/s 'alien wavelength' breakthrough

The field trial marks a significant step forward in next-generation network capacity, demonstrating the seamless integration of Nokia’s technology into Zayo Europe’s existing optical infrastructure.

The trial used Nokia’s advanced PSE-6s transponders alongside Zayo Europe’s vendor-neutral optical line system.

This configuration enables far greater data throughput compared to traditional 150GHz WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) systems, enhancing both efficiency and performance by carrying more data on a single wavelength.

Michael Katz, chief product officer at Zayo Europe, highlighted the importance of future-ready infrastructure: “With the EU prioritising AI and the evolution towards 6G, networks must be prepared to handle massive increases in demand.

“This trial reaffirms our commitment to innovation and flexibility across our Pan-European network.”

Paul Alexander, VP and country general manager of UK & Ireland at Nokia, echoed the sentiment: “Our PSE-6s technology is designed to support the ever-growing digital economy.

“This collaboration with Zayo Europe shows how existing networks can be optimised to meet future requirements for speed and capacity.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia, Telia complete first cross-border 5G slice trial

Fibrus taps Nokia to enhance network security in long-term Deepfield deal

Crown Castle strikes $8.5bn deal with Zayo and EQT