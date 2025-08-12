Nokia and MX Fiber boost gigabit connectivity across Southeast Mexico

The 1,800km expansion, built on Nokia’s Flex-Grid DWDM technology and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), delivers scalable 10G, 100G, and 200G services, with seamless upgrades to 400G and 800G.

Seven new DWDM routes will power projects including the Interoceanic Corridor and the Maya Train, aimed at driving economic growth in one of Mexico’s most populous yet underserved regions.

Communities and businesses across Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo, and soon Campeche and Veracruz, will benefit from faster internet access, improved cloud connectivity and support for data-intensive applications. The network will also provide critical links to data centres, industrial parks and subsea transport hubs.

The Nokia 1830 PSS platform supports massive line capacity growth of up to 2.4Tb/s, enabling cost-effective delivery of high-quality services. Integrated dynamic network management and real-time performance monitoring via Optical Time-Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) enhance resilience and service assurance.

“We are very happy to work with Nokia to deploy a proven, optical solution that delivers massive capacity and high-quality services at a lower operational cost,” said Nestor Bergero, CEO, MX Fiber.

“This solution is crucial to supporting our customers and to the success of mega-projects such as the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and Maya Train which are designed to spur economic development in the region. We look forward to continuing to grow and evolve with Nokia.”

“This is a major step forward for digital inclusion and economic empowerment in Southeastern Mexico. We’re honoured to support MX Fiber with world-class optical technology that delivers scale, reliability, and future-ready performance,” said Javier Falcón, director of network infrastructure for Latin America, Nokia.

