Nextivity CEO welcomes FCC’s evolving focus, highlights opportunities for advanced connectivity

“Under Brendan Carr’s leadership, the FCC’s focus on broadband expansion, streamlined infrastructure development, and public safety communications is paving the way for the broader adoption of advanced cellular solutions,” Lotter told Capacity.

“By reducing deployment barriers, industries like education, retail, and public safety can more easily implement technologies such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and private 5G networks.”

Lotter highlighted how these priorities could drive innovation, particularly in sectors where connectivity is essential.

“For example, schools can leverage enhanced infrastructure to integrate systems prioritizing connectivity for safety and emergency preparedness.

“Similarly, retail businesses can unify digital and physical operations, enabling real-time inventory management and personalised customer experiences,” he explained.

While these regulatory changes create opportunities, they also pose challenges, particularly around compliance with evolving privacy and data security standards.

“Lotter emphasised the need for businesses to align their technology strategies with regulatory requirements, pointing to AI-powered DAS systems as a potential solution.

“AI-powered DAS systems that process data at the edge offer a way to balance regulatory compliance with operational needs,” he said.

“Businesses may need to invest in technical upgrades, but this can open new doors for growth if managed effectively.”

Lotter also underlined the crucial role of private 5G networks and in-building solutions like DAS in ensuring reliable connectivity in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

“Private 5G offers secure, scalable, and customisable connectivity, reducing reliance on less secure Wifi systems.

“Meanwhile, in-building solutions, such as Nextivity’s AI-enhanced DAS systems, solve coverage challenges while adding capabilities like real-time environmental monitoring and event detection,” he said.

By fostering innovation and addressing challenges head-on, Lotter believes these technologies will enable businesses to thrive amid shifting FCC priorities.

“Together, they ensure seamless, secure connectivity, aligning with regulatory expectations and supporting growth across diverse industries,” he concluded.

