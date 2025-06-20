New Atlantic ‘super corridor’ to boost digital links between Europe, Americas and Africa

The agreement will link MEO’s Portuguese data centres with Angola Cables’ AngoNAP Fortaleza Data Centre in Brazil, using the South Atlantic ring of subsea cables.

The deal paves the way for a powerful “digital super corridor”, offering Euro-based entities rapid access to markets in the US, South America, and Africa through an interconnected Atlantic data ecosystem.

“Thanks to our network of submarine cables in the Atlantic and Angola Cables’ partner cables connecting the American continent to Lisbon in Portugal, we are effectively engineering a digital ‘super business corridor’ between the MEO Data Centre in Portugal and the AngoNAP Fortaleza Data Centre in Brazil,” said Samuel Carvalho, chief marketing officer and head of global solutions design at Angola Cables.

Carvalho emphasised that the high-speed optical links will facilitate fast, secure transit of data from Europe to Brazil, the US, and Africa. He added that this connectivity is “especially advantageous for the many Portuguese-speaking communities on either side of the Atlantic”.

Ana Carla Sousa, director of MEO Wholesale Solutions, described the move as “a decisive step in strengthening MEO’s international connectivity, that will support and consolidate Portugal as a digital hub of excellence in Europe”.

Through the partnership, MEO gains access to a vast Atlantic network connecting Lisbon to 66 global data centres, as well as 930 data centres and more than 500 cloud connection points worldwide via Angola Cables’ backbone.

“Between us there is also the intent to share business models; cooperate in the promotion of joint services and identify synergistic opportunities for commercial exploration,” concluded Carvalho.

